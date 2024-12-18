Columbia Banking System (COLB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ: COLB):

12/17/2024 – Columbia Banking System is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

12/5/2024 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $34.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/3/2024 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2024 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $31.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/25/2024 – Columbia Banking System had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Columbia Banking System Trading Down 3.7 %

Columbia Banking System stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,721,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,200. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Columbia Banking System Inc alerts:

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $765.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.80 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 16.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 43,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 111,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 28,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.