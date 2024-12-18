Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $31.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.38.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Conagra Brands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.
Conagra Brands stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $33.24.
Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 135.92%.
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.
