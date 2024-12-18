Craig Hallum Initiates Coverage on SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Research analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 231.33% from the company’s current price.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ SOPH opened at $3.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a negative net margin of 110.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

About SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOPH. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 35.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,368,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after acquiring an additional 361,201 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharmaceutical companies through its own sales force as well as distributors and industry collaborators in Switzerland, France, Italy, rest of Europe, North America, the United States, Latin America, and the Asia-pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.