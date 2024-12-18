Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.6798 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

GLDI opened at $154.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.88 and its 200-day moving average is $153.09. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $140.58 and a one year high of $160.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 million, a PE ratio of 198.67 and a beta of 0.10.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

