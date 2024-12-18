Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (GLDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2024

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDIGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.6798 per share on Friday, December 27th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

GLDI opened at $154.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $155.88 and its 200-day moving average is $153.09. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $140.58 and a one year high of $160.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.97 million, a PE ratio of 198.67 and a beta of 0.10.

About Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN

(Get Free Report)

luxury british cocoa grower and chocolatier, hotel chocolat, was founded in 2004 to make exciting chocolate with three guiding principles – authenticity, originality and ethics – which remain central to the brand’s success today. with its rabot estate cocoa plantation in saint lucia, a chocolate manufacturing facility in cambridgeshire and stores across the uk and internationally, hotel chocolat occupies a unique space – being able to link all aspects of chocolate from the tree to the consumer.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI)

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.