Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Down 7.5% in November

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,010,000 shares, a drop of 7.5% from the November 15th total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.82.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $28,316.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 51,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,427.56. This represents a 0.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,277,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,677,912.12. The trade was a 18.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,876 shares of company stock worth $2,091,373 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 6,112,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,764,000 after purchasing an additional 885,876 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after buying an additional 528,688 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 9,840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 497,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,261,000 after buying an additional 492,000 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,379,000. Finally, First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,541,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

CRNX opened at $55.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.60. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $32.92 and a 12 month high of $62.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.