DA Davidson Has Pessimistic Outlook of REV Group Q1 Earnings

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) – DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for REV Group in a report released on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for REV Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.97 per share.

Get REV Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

REV Group Stock Performance

REV Group stock opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.61. REV Group has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

REV Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from REV Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. REV Group’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of REV Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in REV Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter.

REV Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.