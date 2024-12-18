Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,993.33 ($38.05).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($40.68) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Diageo to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,300 ($29.24) to GBX 2,920 ($37.12) in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Diageo to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($35.60) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 339 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,446 ($31.10) per share, with a total value of £8,291.94 ($10,541.50). Insiders acquired 1,015 shares of company stock worth $2,476,438 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LON DGE opened at GBX 2,542.50 ($32.32) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,921.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.26. Diageo has a twelve month low of GBX 25.67 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,056 ($38.85). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,472.49.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

