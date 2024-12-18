DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance
DNP opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.
DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile
