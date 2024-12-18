DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2024

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNPGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

DNP opened at $9.02 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.16. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Dividend History for DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP)

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.