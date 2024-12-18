Dominion Energy Amends Articles of Incorporation, Redeems Preferred Stock

Virginia-based Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) made significant changes to its structure as outlined in a recent 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company amended and restated its articles of incorporation, specifically removing Article IIIB which detailed the terms of the company’s 4.65% Series B Fixed-Rate Reset Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock, commonly known as the Series B Preferred Stock. All outstanding shares of the Series B Preferred Stock were effectively redeemed by Dominion Energy as of December 15, 2024.

Get alerts:

The amended and restated articles of incorporation have been made publicly available as Exhibit 3.1 in the Form 8-K filing. This action marks a strategic move by Dominion Energy to streamline its corporate structure and potentially optimize its financial operations.

In accordance with Item 9.01 of the filing, the company has issued financial statements along with the relevant exhibits pertaining to these changes. The company’s Vice President – Investor Relations and Treasurer, David M. McFarland, signed off on the filing on behalf of Dominion Energy on December 17, 2024.

For more details on the changes brought about by these amendments, interested parties can access the complete filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website.

This news article regarding Dominion Energy’s recent actions culminates in a period of transformation for the company as it continues to adapt to evolving market dynamics and investor expectations.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Dominion Energy’s 8K filing here.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles