Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Douglas Emmett has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Douglas Emmett has a dividend payout ratio of -447.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Douglas Emmett to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Performance

NYSE DEI opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.44. Douglas Emmett has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a negative net margin of 1.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $250.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.