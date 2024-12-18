DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock opened at $11.24 on Wednesday. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.19.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

