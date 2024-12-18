Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (DPG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 10th

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

NYSE DPG opened at $11.59 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $8.70 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.03.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

