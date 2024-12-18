Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 46 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 46 ($0.58) in a research report released on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.
Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.
