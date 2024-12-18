Duke Capital (LON:DUKE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 46 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Duke Capital (LON:DUKE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 46 ($0.58) in a research report released on Monday morning,Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Duke Capital from GBX 52 ($0.66) to GBX 46 ($0.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

Get Duke Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DUKE

Duke Capital Stock Performance

Duke Capital Dividend Announcement

DUKE stock remained flat at GBX 30 ($0.38) during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 247,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,818. The company has a current ratio of 29.50, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 31.87. The firm has a market cap of £125.02 million, a PE ratio of 1,000.00 and a beta of 1.37. Duke Capital has a one year low of GBX 26.95 ($0.34) and a one year high of GBX 35 ($0.44).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Duke Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Duke Capital

(Get Free Report)

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.