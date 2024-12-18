ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) Stock Price Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.72. Approximately 127,257 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 122,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.82.

The company has a market cap of $596.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.72.

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to shape the interaction between people and cars by rapidly advancing the technology by smart mobility worldwide. It offers system on chips, central computing platforms, operating systems, and software. Its core products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set solutions, core operating system, and integrated software stack.

