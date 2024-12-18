Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 26.70%.
Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance
NYSE EPAC traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.01. 393,761 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,889. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $51.91.
Insider Transactions at Enerpac Tool Group
In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 1,938 shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $85,601.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 86,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,695.99. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
About Enerpac Tool Group
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
