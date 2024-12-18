EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Down 7.4% in November

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 642,800 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the November 15th total of 694,400 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 671,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.20.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $248.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50.

In other news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total value of $1,733,629.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,132. The trade was a 3.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,222 shares of company stock worth $2,089,878. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 101.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

