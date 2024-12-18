ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Short Interest Down 11.1% in November

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

ESGL Stock Performance

ESGL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,603. ESGL has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

