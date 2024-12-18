ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Short Interest Down 11.1% in November

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
ESGL Stock Performance
ESGL stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,603. ESGL has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50.
ESGL Company Profile
