Even Herd Long Short ETF Declares Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:EHLS)

Even Herd Long Short ETF (NASDAQ:EHLS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, December 16th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.2275 per share on Wednesday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th.

Even Herd Long Short ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EHLS traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,530. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. Even Herd Long Short ETF has a one year low of $18.66 and a one year high of $23.71.

About Even Herd Long Short ETF

The Even Herd Long Short ETF (EHLS) is an exchange-traded fund. EHLS was launched on Apr 1, 2024 and is issued by Even Herd.

