Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) COO Sells $71,000.00 in Stock

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) COO Charles Baker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 617,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,078.85. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eventbrite Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.62. 1,005,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $350.22 million, a P/E ratio of -40.11 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78. Eventbrite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eventbrite by 54.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 19,919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

