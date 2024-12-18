Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Short Interest Down 7.8% in November

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the November 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everi

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 4,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,222. This trade represents a 4.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,120.50. The trade was a 26.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,636. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the third quarter worth approximately $878,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,450,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 86.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 75,655 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

NYSE:EVRI traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,193. Everi has a one year low of $6.37 and a one year high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Everi in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Everi

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.