Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Northland Securities Analyst Says

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.29% from the stock’s previous close.

EE has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

EE opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. Excelerate Energy has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $193.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Excelerate Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the third quarter worth $161,000. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

