Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. Purchases 18,000 Shares

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $205,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 69,181 shares in the company, valued at $787,971.59. The trade was a 35.17 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Expro Group Price Performance

Expro Group stock opened at $11.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $24.50.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $422.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.62 million. Expro Group had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.98%. Expro Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XPRO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Expro Group from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Expro Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Expro Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Expro Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,334,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,435,000 after purchasing an additional 219,432 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter worth $9,811,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 3rd quarter worth $16,159,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expro Group by 20.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,075,000 after buying an additional 176,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Expro Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,481,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

