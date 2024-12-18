F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Short Interest Down 9.4% in November

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,870,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 7,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

F.N.B. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $15.41. 3,303,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,474. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.99.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

In other F.N.B. news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $2,062,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,652,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,261,778.50. The trade was a 7.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On F.N.B.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at $920,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 4.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

