Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5,800.00 and last traded at $5,750.00, with a volume of 51 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5,750.01.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,586.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5,197.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $115.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $64.89 million during the quarter.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account.

