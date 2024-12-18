FedEx (FDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 19th. Analysts expect FedEx to post earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter. FedEx has set its FY25 guidance at $20.00-21.00 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 20.000-21.000 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. FedEx’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect FedEx to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $277.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. FedEx has a 12 month low of $234.45 and a 12 month high of $313.84.

FedEx Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on FedEx from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.68.

Read Our Latest Report on FDX

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.