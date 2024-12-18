FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Raised to Strong-Buy at HC Wainwright

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for FibroGen’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

FGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

FibroGen Stock Up 7.1 %

FGEN stock opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $35.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.58.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $46.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FibroGen will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,884 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 38.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 41,442 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in FibroGen by 734.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 52,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 45,990 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA acquired a new position in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 383,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 68,569 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of locally advanced pancreatic cancer; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

