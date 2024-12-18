Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NYSEARCA:FBTC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.98 and last traded at $90.98, with a volume of 74417 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.94.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC) using a Bitcoin price feed. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin.

