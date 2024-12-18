Financial Contrast: Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) and Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) and Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merus and Can-Fite BioPharma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Merus alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus $35.93 million 85.55 -$154.94 million ($3.95) -11.37 Can-Fite BioPharma $667,000.00 7.54 -$7.63 million ($1.79) -0.79

Can-Fite BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Merus. Merus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Can-Fite BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus -680.61% -38.89% -31.16% Can-Fite BioPharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Merus and Can-Fite BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Merus and Can-Fite BioPharma, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus 0 0 12 2 3.14 Can-Fite BioPharma 0 0 2 1 3.33

Merus presently has a consensus price target of $85.64, suggesting a potential upside of 90.73%. Can-Fite BioPharma has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 885.92%. Given Can-Fite BioPharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Can-Fite BioPharma is more favorable than Merus.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Merus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.0% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Merus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Can-Fite BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Merus has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Can-Fite BioPharma has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Can-Fite BioPharma beats Merus on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1. The company is also developing MCLA-158, which is in a phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; MCLA-145, which is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; MCLA-129, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer and other solid tumors; and ONO-4685 that is Phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed/refractory T cell lymphoma. In addition, it has collaboration agreement with Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd for the research and development of stage bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-129; collaboration with Incyte Corporation for the development of MCLA-145; and collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover novel antibody-based trispecific T-cell engagers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19. It also develops Namodenoson that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma, as well as in Phase IIb trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of erectile dysfunction. In addition, the company develops commercial predictive biomarker blood test kit for A3AR. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has license and collaboration agreement with CMS Medical to develop, manufacture, and commercialize Piclidenoson and Namodenoson; and collaboration agreement with Univo Pharmaceuticals to identify and co-develop specific formulations of cannabis components for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory, autoimmune, and metabolic diseases. The company was formerly known as Can-Fite Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. in January 2001. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.