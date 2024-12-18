Financial Review: China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) vs. Hon Hai Precision Industry (OTCMKTS:HNHPF)

Risk & Volatility

China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hon Hai Precision Industry has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Hon Hai Precision Industry pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. China Minsheng Banking pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and Hon Hai Precision Industry”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Minsheng Banking $42.74 billion 0.41 $5.07 billion $0.91 4.37 Hon Hai Precision Industry $214.59 billion 0.36 $4.99 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

China Minsheng Banking has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hon Hai Precision Industry.

This table compares China Minsheng Banking and Hon Hai Precision Industry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Minsheng Banking 11.39% 5.47% 0.46% Hon Hai Precision Industry N/A N/A N/A

Summary

China Minsheng Banking beats Hon Hai Precision Industry on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides banking products and services for individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit books and certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, micro-credit products for individuals, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides appointed and domestic remittance, payment and collection agent, clearing, safe deposit boxes, VIP, and salary and welfare agent card services, as well as internet, mobile, telephone, and self-serve banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; individual forex settlement, forex remittance, travelers promissory notes, collection, individual deposit certificate, and guarantee letter products; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, asset management, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance and investment banking services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company operates through branch-level institutions, business outlets, community sub-branches, and small business sub-branches. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. provides electronic OEM services. The company offers consumer electronics comprising of television sets, game consoles, set-top boxes, and speakers. It also provides cloud networking products consisting of routers, servers, edge computing, data centers, and satellite communications and other related equipment. In addition, the company offers desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets, business machines, printers, etc. Further, it provides connectors, precision optical components, lenses, electronic components, semiconductor products, automotive electronic parts, cutting tools/mold fixtures, and mechanical equipment. The company operates in Taiwan, Mainland China, India, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, the United States, Brazil, and Mexico. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

