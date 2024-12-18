First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on December 31st

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 10th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:FFA opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.58 and a 12 month high of $21.24.

In related news, insider James A. Bowen sold 4,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $84,103.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

