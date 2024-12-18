First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Stake Boosted by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,080,000 after buying an additional 353,767 shares in the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,117,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,901,000 after buying an additional 13,776 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,388,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,506,000 after purchasing an additional 108,761 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 968,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 74,532 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 764,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the period.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

FPEI opened at $18.78 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $19.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.70.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

