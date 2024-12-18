Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Shares Down 5.2% – Should You Sell?

Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.19 and last traded at $10.36. Approximately 1,654,978 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 7,942,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FLG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Flagstar Financial from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Flagstar Financial in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company.

Flagstar Financial Stock Performance

Flagstar Financial Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Flagstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.92%.

Flagstar Financial Company Profile

Flagstar Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

