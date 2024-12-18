Fulton Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FULTP)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FULTP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 18,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,060. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

