Fulton Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:FULTP)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3203 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Fulton Financial Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FULTP traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.40. 18,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,060. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $21.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19.
Fulton Financial Company Profile
