FY2024 EPS Estimates for TSE:SIA Reduced by Analyst

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report released on Sunday, December 15th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Thornhill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Sienna Senior Living’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sienna Senior Living’s FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SIA. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. National Bankshares set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Cormark upgraded shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SIA opened at C$16.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of C$11.15 and a one year high of C$17.60. The company has a market cap of C$1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Sienna Senior Living Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is presently 241.03%.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.

