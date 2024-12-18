FY2025 EPS Estimates for RCI Cut by National Bank Financial

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, December 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Rogers Communications’ current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2026 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

RCI opened at $31.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.99. Rogers Communications has a 12-month low of $31.40 and a 12-month high of $48.19.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.3611 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 71.71%.

Institutional Trading of Rogers Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,282 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Further Reading

