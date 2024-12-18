FY2025 EPS Estimates for Talen Energy Boosted by Analyst

Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Talen Energy in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $8.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.78. The consensus estimate for Talen Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.19 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Talen Energy’s FY2026 earnings at $19.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $27.86 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $40.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TLN. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $202.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Talen Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Talen Energy in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $268.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.40.

Talen Energy Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TLN opened at $205.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Talen Energy has a one year low of $58.28 and a one year high of $230.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talen Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,026,342,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,653,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter worth $258,448,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Talen Energy in the third quarter valued at $168,108,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Talen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,724,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,323,188,115.45. This represents a 43.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Talen Energy Company Profile

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

See Also

