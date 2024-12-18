FY2025 EPS Estimates for Uranium Royalty Cut by B. Riley

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Uranium Royalty in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. B. Riley has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Uranium Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Uranium Royalty’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Uranium Royalty in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Uranium Royalty stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.26 million, a P/E ratio of 74.02 and a beta of 1.10. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Royalty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the third quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.19% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake / Waterbury Lake, Roughrider, Russell Lake, Russell Lake south, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and San Rafael projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada; Energy Queen and Whirlwind project in Utah; and Workman Creek projects in Arizona.

