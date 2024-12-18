FY2027 Earnings Forecast for Lovesac Issued By Roth Capital

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lovesac in a research report issued on Friday, December 13th. Roth Capital analyst M. Koranda anticipates that the company will earn $1.32 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lovesac’s current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. Lovesac had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on LOVE. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Lovesac from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lovesac from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Lovesac from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Lovesac Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $26.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.28. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.50, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lovesac in the third quarter worth about $170,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Lovesac during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lovesac during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lovesac by 797.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lovesac news, Director Albert Jack Krause sold 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $262,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,200.78. The trade was a 5.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through www.lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 41 states in the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops, and barter inventory transactions.

