Geode Capital Management LLC Has $129.63 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $129,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,761,000 after purchasing an additional 423,456 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,832,000 after buying an additional 44,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,027,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,395,000 after acquiring an additional 51,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 707,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,126,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,563.50. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total value of $573,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,230.47. This trade represents a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $108.14 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $141.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.06. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BFAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

