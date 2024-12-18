Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 676,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.22% of Boot Barn worth $113,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 9.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 11.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $149.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 2.14. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $169.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $425.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.42 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BOOT shares. Craig Hallum cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $160.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

