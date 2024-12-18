Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Down 4.2% – Time to Sell?

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. 4,484,656 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 8,603,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.
Gerdau Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.
Gerdau Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.0528 per share. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.
Institutional Trading of Gerdau
Gerdau Company Profile
Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.
