Guild Esports (LON:GILD) Trading Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Shares of Guild Esports Plc (LON:GILD – Get Free Report) dropped 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 6,523,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 5,577,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Guild Esports Trading Down 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of £257,593.60, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.17.

About Guild Esports

Guild Esports Plc operates as a team organization and lifestyle brand that fields professional players in gaming competitions under the Guild banner worldwide. The company was formerly known as The Lords Esports plc and changed its name to Guild Esports Plc in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

