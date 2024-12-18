Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Short Interest Up 5.8% in November

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,420,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the November 15th total of 11,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Haleon Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE HLN opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Haleon has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HLN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Haleon from $9.90 to $10.95 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group raised Haleon to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haleon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Haleon by 30.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 24,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,019,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,205,000 after purchasing an additional 515,651 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Haleon by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Haleon by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 374,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 28,394 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Haleon by 16.3% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

