HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives $110.71 Average PT from Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.71.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

NASDAQ HQY opened at $91.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.36. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $62.50 and a 12-month high of $105.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

In other news, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,579.92. The trade was a 56.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.98, for a total transaction of $684,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,540,582.62. This trade represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,387 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 57.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in HealthEquity by 418.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

