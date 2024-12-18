Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Declares Dividend of GBX 8.08

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 17th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.08 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.98. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hollywood Bowl Group Stock Performance

Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 302 ($3.84) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 322.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 317.99. The company has a market capitalization of £519.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1,475.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 1 year low of GBX 275 ($3.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 355 ($4.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Insider Activity

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns acquired 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.81) per share, with a total value of £39,630 ($50,381.39). Also, insider Melanie Dickinson sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 332 ($4.22), for a total value of £498,000 ($633,104.50). Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BOWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.34) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Thursday, November 28th.

About Hollywood Bowl Group

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

