Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.49 and last traded at $24.49, with a volume of 44095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HMC

Honda Motor Stock Down 2.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,263.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 391.2% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

(Get Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.