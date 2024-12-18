Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Trading 5.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $206.12 and last traded at $203.44. 204,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 356,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.89.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HII

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $215.13 and a 200 day moving average of $244.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $1.35 dividend. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 142.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 60.6% in the third quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,698,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,878,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.