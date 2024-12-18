Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Insider Lukas Paravicini Sells 6,639 Shares

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) insider Lukas Paravicini sold 6,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,615 ($33.24), for a total transaction of £173,609.85 ($220,709.19).

Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IMB traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,558 ($32.52). 1,570,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,771,018. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42. Imperial Brands PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,662 ($21.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,636 ($33.51). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,395.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,195.89.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a GBX 54.26 ($0.69) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a boost from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. This represents a yield of 2.43%. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,652.17%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

