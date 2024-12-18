IMS Capital Management Has $442,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

IMS Capital Management trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $54.62 and a 52-week high of $60.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.19.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

