Insider Buying: FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY) CFO Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph Evan Calio purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $78,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 680,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,325.34. This trade represents a 7.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Evan Calio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Joseph Evan Calio acquired 125,000 shares of FREYR Battery stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $217,500.00.

FREYR Battery Price Performance

Shares of FREYR Battery stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $246.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FREY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,327,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

